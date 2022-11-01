Politics in the United States are different in the 21st century. As the calendar turned to the year 2000, the groundwork for a major divide between Democrats and Republicans had already been laid. President Bill Clinton was impeached in the 1990s before 2000 produced the most hotly contested election in modern times with a Supreme Court decision ultimately making Republican George W. Bush the president.

Eight years later, history was made with Democrat Barack Obama winning the presidency, ultimately growing the divisions along ideological lines between liberals and conservatives.

