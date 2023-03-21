The idea of “defunding police” was never taken seriously in South Carolina. Although activists in Charleston and a few other cities called for such a move, it was dismissed out of hand. At the Statehouse, it was never even considered — and not just because Republicans so overwhelmingly dominate state government. Democrats didn’t propose it.
So any suggestion that S.C. Republicans are pushing back against a defunding movement in favor of super-funding police in next year’s state budget has more to do with political posturing than reality. What House budget writers are actually doing is taking important steps to make it easier for SLED, the Highway Patrol and other state police agencies to fill vacancies, which in turn is forcing local police agencies throughout the state to increase their salaries to compete for officers. And all that is making it more likely that we will increase the caliber of police at both the state and local levels.
It’s a sensible idea that should appeal to law-and-order types as well as people who are concerned that we have too many cops in South Carolina who shouldn’t be cops.
As the police chief in the tiny Hampton County town of Estill, Chauncey Solomon, told The Post and Courier’s Seanna Adcox: “If you pay your officers well, not only are you going to get officers, you get well-qualified officers. When you don’t pay well, that’s when you get officers who are more likely to get into not-so-good things. You get what you pay for.”
But raising the starting salary for state law enforcement officers to a minimum of $50,000 raises an obvious question: What about teachers?
If that $50,000 starting salary sounds familiar, that’s because it’s identical to the goal Gov. Henry McMaster has set and legislative leaders have embraced for starting pay for teachers — by 2026. Next year, under the Ways and Means Committee budget proposal the House debated last week, the minimum pay for first-year teachers will go up $2,500, to $42,500.
Like police, teachers are essential to a well-functioning society. As with law enforcement, we have underpaid teachers so much and for so long that we have a deepening shortage, with officials increasingly coming up short on enough bodies to fill the positions. As with law enforcement, teachers are leaving the profession for a lot of reasons that have nothing to do with the pay — but low pay makes it a lot easier for them to move on.
Budget writers brag that this year’s salary increase for teachers represents a 33% raise for beginning teachers over six years — which is really impressive. Until you compare it to the starting pay for state police. Lawmakers increased the pay for law enforcement officers by an average of 15% last year, and are proposing another 15% this year. SLED salaries went up 31% last year and are set to go up another 15% next year, to a minimum of $58,000 — which is about $3,000 more than the average pay for all teachers will be next year.
This massive difference in pay comes in spite of another thing teachers have in common with law enforcement: If you make do without enough people or with people who aren’t up to the job, the consequences can be devastating; they might not be life-ending, but they certainly can be life-altering — and not in a good way.
As appreciative as most teachers are that the Legislature finally seems committed to increasing their salaries, it’ll be difficult for them not to get the message that our lawmakers consider police to be much more important than teachers.
If you’re a budget writer, the reason for this discrepancy is easy: The state law enforcement workforce is only a small fraction the size of the state’s teacher corps, so it takes a lot less money to raise police pay to $50,000 than to do the same for teachers: $30 million for police compared to about $1 billion for teachers.
That’s essentially the same reason lawmakers gave huge pay raises to statewide elected officers and huge backdoor raises to judges — even though we have no trouble filling those positions, for which people spend huge amounts of money and time campaigning — while doing little to nothing to raise pay for teachers, law enforcement, social workers, dam inspectors, nurses, mental health counselors and other critical positions for which we couldn’t find enough people to do the job.
But simply because it’s easier to raise pay for a smaller group of workers doesn’t mean it’s smart policy. What it means — particularly until they come up with other ways to convince teachers to stay in the classroom — is that lawmakers need to work harder to figure out a way to raise teachers’ pay faster.