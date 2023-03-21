The idea of “defunding police” was never taken seriously in South Carolina. Although activists in Charleston and a few other cities called for such a move, it was dismissed out of hand. At the Statehouse, it was never even considered — and not just because Republicans so overwhelmingly dominate state government. Democrats didn’t propose it.

So any suggestion that S.C. Republicans are pushing back against a defunding movement in favor of super-funding police in next year’s state budget has more to do with political posturing than reality. What House budget writers are actually doing is taking important steps to make it easier for SLED, the Highway Patrol and other state police agencies to fill vacancies, which in turn is forcing local police agencies throughout the state to increase their salaries to compete for officers. And all that is making it more likely that we will increase the caliber of police at both the state and local levels.

