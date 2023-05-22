Memorial Day weekend is approaching. More and more boaters are returning to South Carolina’s waters after the winter months. The waterways will become very busy – and dangerous.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association says retail unit sales of new powerboats in the U.S. reached a 13-year high in 2020 with nearly 320,000 units sold, an increase of 13% compared to 2019. Annual U.S. sales of boats, marine products and services totaled $49.3 billion in 2020, increasing by 14% over 2019 totals. An estimated one hundred million Americans go boating each year.