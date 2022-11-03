It took amazingly little time for members of the far Right, enthusiastically led by Donald Trump Jr., to twist a hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, 82, into one of the most vulgar homophobic campaigns portraying the victim — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband — as the gay lover of his attacker. That the campaign is sick goes without saying, but what should shock all Americans is the utter lack of condemnation from mainstream Republican leaders. Since the Trump name is involved, apparently, no one dares defend decency anymore.
Or consider the open acts of antisemitism sparked by Kanye West’s “death con 3” threat against Jews and now being repeated by neo-Nazi types in Florida and California. The muted Republican response might have something to do with former President Donald Trump’s support of West, coupled with the growing influence of white supremacists and other bigots within the GOP.
The gatekeepers have stepped aside. The moderates have fallen silent. There’s no way this can end well unless influential Republicans summon the courage to stand up and speak out — so loudly and so persistently that they drive these lowly bottom feeders back to the mud pits from which they emerged. But courage is clearly not a GOP selling point these days.
Donald Trump Jr. posted two items on social media regarding the Pelosi attack: one mocking gun control by calling to “ban all hammers” and another showing a pair of men’s underwear with a hammer laid on top, with the caption: “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.” This was based on an erroneous report, later retracted, that the hammer-wielding attacker who broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home was in his underwear when police arrested him. Trump Jr.’s posting unleashed a slew of beyond-vulgar tweets and Instagram responses playing on the gay-lover theme. He even posted a cartoon image of two men having sex, with one holding a hammer.
Not only did the Republican leadership fall silent, one rising star in the party actually joined in. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, denounced the decision to retract the underwear story media “misinformation” and insisted without evidence that the intruder was actually Paul Pelosi’s friend. Even Elon Musk used his newly purchased Twitter platform to raise “a tiny possibility” that “there might be more to this story than meets the eye.” He later removed the posting.
Can these really be the depths to which the Republican Party has sunk, that the leadership no longer draws a line at antisemitism and a brazen physical attack inside the House speaker’s home? The answer, sadly, is yes. Equally sad is the probability that mainstream Republicans across the country will choose to ignore their party’s troubling trajectory because thinking outside their comfortable partisan box is, well, just too dang hard.