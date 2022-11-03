It took amazingly little time for members of the far Right, enthusiastically led by Donald Trump Jr., to twist a hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, 82, into one of the most vulgar homophobic campaigns portraying the victim — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband — as the gay lover of his attacker. That the campaign is sick goes without saying, but what should shock all Americans is the utter lack of condemnation from mainstream Republican leaders. Since the Trump name is involved, apparently, no one dares defend decency anymore.

Or consider the open acts of antisemitism sparked by Kanye West’s “death con 3” threat against Jews and now being repeated by neo-Nazi types in Florida and California. The muted Republican response might have something to do with former President Donald Trump’s support of West, coupled with the growing influence of white supremacists and other bigots within the GOP.

Tags