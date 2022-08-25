As school starts back, South Carolina parents and administrators should be aware that they will need to be more proactive to ensure children are getting proper meals so they can learn.
The federal government did not extend a waiver that provided meals at no cost to all public school students, so only those that are determined eligible will receive no-cost meals.
If they don’t attend a school that’s part of the community eligibility program, then they will have to complete a meal-application form. It’s a significant change from the past two years, and the state Department of Education has posted a video to provide guidance.
We urge parents and school officials to pay attention and do what they can to ensure students are getting the nutrition they need to succeed in the classroom — and outside it. A lack of healthy food is linked with several physical and mental health problems and poorer performance at school.
Nationwide, school breakfast and lunch rules were suspended in 2020 to help ensure children were fed amid the pandemic’s disruptions. But that policy ended in June, and the old rules are back in effect. Families will qualify for nutritional help based on their income and family size; students from families with incomes below 130% of poverty qualify for free lunch.
While the COVID pandemic has evolved significantly over the past 2½ years, the challenges it poses concerning hunger and food insecurity have not. Surveys show that more than 10% of all residents along South Carolina’s coast have had their eating patterns disrupted due to a lack of money or other resources, but the figure is 15% for the child population. In real numbers, that reflects about 161,000 people in the state’s 10 coastal counties, including 45,540 children.
“The need is as high as it’s ever been,” Lowcountry Food Bank President Nick Osborn tells us. “Inflation, the impact of increasing fuel costs, continues to have an effect on people’s ability to purchase food, but also on the choice they’re making, as far as rent, utilities and fuel.” Of course, the picture here is little different from that in other communities across the country.
While COVID isn’t as dangerous as it was, lingering inflation has kept the stress on budgets from families to food banks, which continue to have to buy more food instead of receiving donations and which continue to have to pay for shipping.
While America’s youth aren’t at risk of starving, their food insecurity often manifests itself with poorer quality diets that affect their health and quality of life. “It creates health problems, with diabetes and obesity or being overweight,” Mr. Osborn says. “There are health implications, and those who are food insecure are less productive and economically viable.”
The Lowcountry Food Bank has programs to help students: Backpack Buddies, which sends school children home with food on Fridays so they have something to eat over the weekend; Kids Cafe, an after-school feeding program at schools and day care centers; and Popup Produce, which distributes fresh produce at schools and other locations. The Food Bank’s efforts are made possible in part by our donations, so those inclined should consider participating in its 2nd Annual Walk to Fight Hunger, a family-oriented event set for Sept. 18 at Wannamaker Park. For more information, visit lowcountryfoodbank.org.
One of government’s greatest jobs is to provide a high-quality education to all students, something that should be considered more of an investment in our future than a present expenditure. As a new school year begins, let’s recommit to ensuring that as many students are ready to learn and not held back by what they have — or have not — eaten during the past few days.