It’s done.
The smell of barbecue no longer hangs in the air, enticing crowds to Uptown to gorge on pulled pork, brisket or whatever other smoked protein someone might desire. And musical melancholy has faded from where the mainstage once stood.
In fact, it is difficult to see any trace of the South Carolina Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise despite the throngs that assembled at the heart of the Emerald City as recently as the weekend. The dedicated city staff members and volunteers who made the complicated and tedious tasks of assembling and dismantling this festival look effortless deserve a hearty thumbs up, and maybe another hearty helping of barbecue.
However, keep those sauce-laden morsels of meat far away from the Greenwood County Library. Beyond housing knowledge, the library has served as a meeting place for private groups, and staff members found some of those who congregate in its auditorium have struggled to keep their food off the carpet.
The board made a logical decision to prevent future spills: private groups may no longer bring in food. We support the move. And while we don’t condone people knocking food into the floor, we understand these were likely accidents — they were accidents, right? — so we’ll stick that opposable digit sideways in hopes those prone to messes will do better in the future, especially since it’s hard to drop food you’re not allowed to have.
Oh, the humanities! Well, South Carolina Humanities to be exact.
The nearly 50-year-old nonprofit named the Rev. Christopher B. Thomas one of this year’s Fresh Voices in the Humanities Award recipients. The honor should come as no surprise to Greenwood County residents as we’ve seen first-hand his tireless work in preserving the legacy of civil rights leader Benjamin Mays.
As Lucas McMillan, Lander University dean of the college of behavioral and social sciences, said about the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Preservation Site director, “Chris is a humble man and prefers co-teaching or panel discussions, but it is always clear that he is a gifted storyteller and a fountain of knowledge about Dr. Mays.”
“As an educator, he’s going to have an impact on the Greenwood community for many, many years,” said Alice Taylor-Colbert, a development and special initiatives officer for South Carolina Humanities.
We wholeheartedly agree and applaud Thomas’ well-earned award.