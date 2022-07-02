Known, trusted and connected in Greenwood? Check, check and check.
Cathy Miller’s lengthy resume, which includes stints as county treasurer and executive director of Beyond Abuse after earning a name as an accomplished business executive, makes her an ideal choice to lead the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce as it searches for a new president and CEO. Kudos to Miller on the new post, and a big ol’ thumbs up to the Chamber board for the appointment.
Staying in the nonprofit world, congratulations to Andrea White for spending a year at the helm of Food Bank of Greenwood County. Her job is an important one, and it might become more vital if inflationary pressures and troubling economic indicators lead to even more food insecurity.
We give White a well-deserved round of applause, and a thumbs up.
Want to know about the Food Bank’s programs or how you can help? Stop by at 222 East Ave. or call 864-227-1556.
Each member of Greenwood County Council represents a district of about 10,000. In a runoff, just 303 voters chose the Democratic nominee in blue-leaning District 3, with no Republican on the ballot.
This sparse showing comes as no surprise. Primary runoffs seldom draw crowds, and Tuesday was no exception. Statewide, Republicans chose who will likely be the state’s next top educator and Democrats picked someone to challenge popular Republican Sen. Tim Scott. Those making the decisions? Just 224,432 of South Carolina’s 3.3 million registered voters.
The 6.8% turnout is dismal, disappointing, disheartening, but not a shock.
Still, we give a thumbs up to the 1 in 15 South Carolina voters — including all 303 who voted in the District 3 runoff — who performed their civic duty and actually showed up at the polls.