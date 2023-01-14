Whenever people talk about Greenwood County and what a great place it is to live and work, you can bet one of the first crown jewels mentioned is Lake Greenwood. And it’s true.
Now imagine that just a relatively short distance north, a 130-year-old masonry dam, a dam that was originally designed to operate for about 50 years, gives way.
A flood the likes of which we are seeing now in California? Well, certainly the waters of the Reedy River would cause flooding downstream, here, but that might be the least of our worries. The Conestee Dam is not just holding back the waters of the Reedy, but also 2.3 million cubic yards of toxic waste that has settled below the waters the dam holds back.
Despite the fact that Conestee’s fragile state has been known to lawmakers for years, little has been done to address it. More recently it resurfaced as a priority item for state Rep. John McCravy and then for state Sen. Billly Garrett. Garrett said McCravy told him about the tenuous nature of the dam and its potential to dump so much toxic waste into Lake Greenwood some years back. But it fell off his radar, he told the Index-Journal for a Dec. 24 story, until more recently when Greenwood County Council member Dayne Pruitt brought the matter to light again.
Nothing to worry about here, Greenwood County residents. Rest assured that the right people are on top of things now.
We know this because state Department of Health and Environmental Control officials met with Greenville and Greenwood counties lawmakers, city and county officials from Greenville, Greenwood and Laurens counties, as well as area industry leaders and others — appropriately enough at Break on the Lake that borders the shoreline of our lake.
And in their infinite wisdom so as not to complicate things or, perhaps, cause a stir among the real stakeholders — that’s we who live here and drink the lake’s waters and recreate on the lake’s waters — there was no public notification of this and other meetings already conducted. Media outlets were not notified, nor invited to cover the discussions. That’s not whining on our part; rather, it’s just further pointing out that it was and is rather obvious many involved in the discussion would rather not have the public attend or even be represented through media coverage of discussions. Those meetings, by the way, likely stand in violation of the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
In our Dec. 24 story, McCravy had this to say: “It has such tremendous potential for hurting our economy, hurting our businesses, hurting our water supply.”
Let’s run down that list again. It could hurt our economy, business and water supply. No kidding. Somewhere, perhaps first, in that list, we would like to have seen the representative mention people. That much toxic waste in our water supply might very well affect the health and lives of the people who rely on Lake Greenwood for their water for drinking and cooking. Without the people, it’s safe to say the economy and businesses would be affected. The water supply? Well, there’d be plenty of water heading into the lake, just not water we could consume or use recreationally.
McCravy also told the newspaper that the Conestee Dam is “the Number One environmental issue in our county and it’s my Number One priority.”
Good to hear. We’ll hold you to that, too, along with Garrett and the whole Lakelands delegation. Yes, we are glad McCravy had what he billed as a good meeting with Bruce Bannister, chairperson of the House Ways and Means committee, along with staff from DHEC, trustees of Conestee foundation and others as the legislative session got underway.
We are concerned, however, that the fix being touted and that might get overall support in Columbia is to spend $48 million — a few drops of water in the state’s overall bucket of bucks — to build yet another dam just 10 feet downriver of the Conestee Dam.
That is but a Band-Aid, if you will, just in case the 130-year-old dam is breached. But that doesn’t resolve the main problem, which is that 2.3 million cubic yards of toxic waste remain in the sediment. How about a plan to clean that stuff up? You know, in case the $48 million Band-Aid fails.
Or is this business as usual when lawmakers, to quote Orangeburg state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter likes to say, just “kick the can down the road” and leave the problem to future lawmakers?