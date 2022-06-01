Guns don’t kill people; people kill people. Right?
Well, sure. Guns are inanimate objects, as are the rounds of ammo that are fed into them. Until someone picks up, aims and pulls the trigger, the gun remains dormant.
Knives don’t kill people; people kill people. Right?
Here again, the same logic can be applied.
How about sticks? Really large sticks. They don’t kill people; people kill people. But damn if ole Sheriff Buford Pusser couldn’t put a hurtin’ and even a killin’ on some with the big stick he carried.
Parents and grandparents out there who are perhaps clinging to the mantra “Guns don’t kill people; people kill people” while clinging to the belief that the Second Amendment guarantees any American the right to own any weapon of his or her choosing, we have a question to ask of you: If you saw your child or grandchild wielding a large stick and taking whacks at another kid, would you take the stick away from that child?
Would you allow a child to wield a knife while threatening a neighbor or playmate?
Here’s another question: Are some things we have available to us considered to be age-appropriate? You don’t let a 10-year-old drive a car because, in most cases, they lack the ability and skillsets to operate a car. They don’t have a real concept of what can go wrong. They could kill or injure someone, including themselves.
Maybe then, just maybe, there’s something to be said for what types of weapons should ever be in the hands of children and young adults. Not just the ARs, mind you, but any high-capacity weapon that can take out a crowd of people in mere moments.
Of course that is not the entire solution. Evil is evil, and evil finds a way to manifest itself. But at least we can and should take steps to minimize that, and time and time again we have witnessed the carnage that unfolds when teens and young adults have access to hundreds of rounds of ammo and high-capacity rifles.
Why keep ignoring that? Is it because we would rather cling to a right given to us by our founding fathers with no modifications to its interpretation in these post-single-shot rifle days than listen to and respond to the wisdom of our children who simply ask that we do something to curb the slaughter?
This isn’t about stripping law-abiding Americans of their right to own guns for self-defense, hobby target shooting or hunting. It is, however, about deciding to take some common-sense approaches to what types of weapons they — anyone — should have access to in an effort to curb the carnage.
We have rights! We have police, who are to serve and protect! Blame them for their poor response, at least in the case of Robb Elementary.
Yes, gun ownership is a right and a responsibility. And you know something else? Those kids had a right to pursue life, liberty and happiness. But we keep taking that right away, letting it be trumped by another right.
Let’s actually address one of the elephants in the room and limit the types of weapons available to people of legal age who, at least currently, are law-abiding citizens. It wouldn’t be a first. After all, how many of us own many of the weapons issued to the military?
Meanwhile, all those families of so many mass shooting victims no doubt covet the nation’s thoughts and prayers.