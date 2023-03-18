Sunshine Week wraps up today, and throughout the week we have shared viewpoints stories and a few editorial cartoons to show readers the importance of government transparency.
We rounded out the week with Friday’s in-depth story produced by the Post and Courier about some police departments using a heavy hand in redacting public information. We followed that up with our own story examining how elected bodies can and sometimes do violate the state Freedom of Information Act.
Our hope — really, the hope of all national newspapers participating in Sunshine Week — is that the public will come away with a clearer understanding of its right to public information, from basic law enforcement incident and supplemental crime investigation reports to the documents council members have before them in public meetings and much more that falls within the public’s purview and right to know.
Moreover, our hope is that readers are more than a bit aghast at just how rampant violations of their rights are, and the fact that there is little anyone can do, short of filing a potentially expensive lawsuit, to get public officials to comply with the law and be forthcoming with information.
Our greatest hope is that readers have not only come to understand their rights to receive public information, but also will more readily exercise those rights through the state Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA.
Remember, that piece of legislation was not written for newspapers and other media outlets. It was written to shore up the rights of South Carolina’s taxpayer, voters and residents. It was written to pull back the curtain and create transparency, let the light shine where too many elected and appointed officials prefer to operate in darkness.
And know this. You don’t have to make that journey alone. There are resources, including your community newspaper staff, who can assist. There is also a citizen’s guide to the FOIA you can access, thanks to the South Carolina Press Association: bit.ly/3ldTtFP.
You are entitled to know not only who was arrested, but where they are being held and most of the details of crime investigative reports. Without too heavy-handed redaction of information being committed by the arresting agency. You are entitled to see those reports without having to file a FOIA request, too.
You are entitled to attend public meetings, but you are also entitled to receive copies of the documents the boards and councils have before them that they reference in discussing agenda items and in casting their votes.
In short, you are entitled to view and receive more than some in government want you to view and receive. Some, unfortunately, think they know best and should not be bothered by a pesky public that wants to see not only the shiny car, but also what’s under the hood.
If we — and that’s the collective “we,” as in you the public and media watchdogs — don’t persist, insist and demand, here are examples of what you will likely know:
█████ City Council on Monday approved a contract with ████ ████ ████ in the amount of $███████ for the purpose of █████ ████.
█████ ████ was arrested Friday by █████ ████ and charged with ███, █████, ███████, ████ and ████. █████ is being held in the █████ County Detention Center.