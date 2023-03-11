Today we share with readers that their small community newspaper staff has come home with 28 awards in the 2022 S.C. Press Association news contest.

Perhaps some will say we are being a little boastful and remind us of that saying: Self praise is poor recommendation. Yes, we are proud of what our newsroom has accomplished, the awards it has laid claim to for this 104-year-old media outlet. And perhaps we are a bit boastful. Is that really any different than, say, how fans and teams react when they will a championship game? No.

