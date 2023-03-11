Today we share with readers that their small community newspaper staff has come home with 28 awards in the 2022 S.C. Press Association news contest.
Perhaps some will say we are being a little boastful and remind us of that saying: Self praise is poor recommendation. Yes, we are proud of what our newsroom has accomplished, the awards it has laid claim to for this 104-year-old media outlet. And perhaps we are a bit boastful. Is that really any different than, say, how fans and teams react when they will a championship game? No.
Our winnings serve to validate the work we do in serving the greater Greenwood community of readers. Our body of work in various categories was judged by our peers in neighboring Georgia. In short, they too have been there, done that. Their panel of judges from across the state’s newspapers know a thing or two about producing news, sports and feature stories for an audience, and they recognize who does it well, who does it best.
Our newsroom is not made up of throngs of writers, photographers and editors. We are not a major metro daily newspaper. No, your Index-Journal newsroom consists of only a dozen people who produce the content you absorb. They work days, nights, weekends — just about whatever it takes, whenever it takes.
So while we do take a moment or two to puff out our chests, sport broader smiles in celebrating our awards, know that we really owe it to you and do it for you, our readers.
Our successes really are yours as well, for what we set out to do is commit the best journalism for our readers, be it in covering government and other news, area sports teams, and informative and entertaining features.
We appreciate your support and ask you once again to continue your support through your subscriptions and advertising. Moreover, we ask you to ponder how well you would know and understand your community without your community newspaper.