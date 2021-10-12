Strange, isn’t it, that someone would need to spend $3.5 million or more to land a job that pays $106,078 a year for four years?
No, this isn’t some new revelation or new territory, but it remains troublesome. At least to us. And maybe it should be troublesome to many others.
People who run for public office have to raise obscene amounts of money and amass campaign war chests that, if spent elsewhere, could do so much good. Many who hunger would be full. Many who sleep on the streets would have shelter. Many who cannot afford medicine or medical treatment would be cared for.
This all came to light yet again when reading that Gov. Henry McMaster has already raised $3.5 million in his bid for reelection in next year’s race for the state’s top job.
We fully realize that campaigns come with expenses. There are postcards to mail, TV commercials to buy, billboards to purchase, signs and banners to purchase ... the list goes on. Those running for elected office have to find ways to get their names out there, their talking points heard. Or read.
And while it’s true that so few spend their ad dollars with newspapers any longer, this isn’t a sour grapes editorial. It’s simply an observation that political campaigning costs a ridiculous — and yes, obscene seems an appropriate word — amount of money.
What’s the return on investment? That, we suppose, depends greatly on whether your candidate emerges the winner. It also depends on whether you’re the winning candidate, which raises another point. All too often, someone who is elected to an office leaves that office a wealthy, wealthy person.
Members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, for example, aren’t paid much more than our state’s governor, at $174,000 per year; yet, even with speaking engagements and book deals aside, their bank accounts are — here’s that word again — obscene.
Meh. Maybe they’re just really damn good at investing their paychecks. Right?