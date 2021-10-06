As you have certainly been made well aware, it is National Newspaper Week.
And while the week does provide us and other newspapers the opportunity to tout who we are, what we do and why we believe we should and do matter to those who peruse our pages, there is something else that warrants reader attention.
What’s that?
It is you, the reader.
This Viewpoints page is home to diverse opinions, and that can and should include reader opinions. OK, we might lay claim to this space where we share our view, but we regularly solicit and publish your views. Some of you are frequent participants, either by way of guest columns or letters to the editor — now labeled Voice of the People.
And because some letter writers complained that in the editing process we changed the meaning of their letters, we took more of a hands-off approach to editing them at all.
Now don’t take that as a carte blanche invitation to write and say whatever you want. We yet reserve the right not to publish letters for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is libel. Or if we deem the letter is not altogether issues-oriented. Or it contains the type of language you might expect in a Netflix movie.
In short, we do want to hear from you and our other readers might well be interested in what you have to say. That type of communication is good for a community, and a community newspaper is a great vehicle for it.
Visit our website, go to the Opinion tab on the main page and you’ll see a drop-down menu that outlines our policies for submissions. It also contains a handy form so you can write the letter or guest column and send it directly to us. No need to worry if the mail is running slow or at all, no need to buy an envelope and a stamp. Just follow the rules, please.
Help celebrate National Newspaper Week by participating in what the newspaper provides, but not just this week or this month.