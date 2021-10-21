Accidents happen. Even with law enforcement personnel.
More than once we’ve weighed in about law enforcement car chases that often seem more than a little unnecessary. Hot pursuit might be because someone behind the wheel of a law enforcement vehicle is a bit hot under the collar and even a bit excited to be in the chase. Not every time, but we imagine it’s happened more than once.
And more than once cars have wrecked. The person eluding officers likely isn’t a skilled defensive driver, but surely is offensive when tearing down the road to avoid getting caught. Off the road he — and usually it is a male in such cases — flies, hits the ditch, something on the roadside or, worse, another vehicle. Sometimes the law officer loses control or flies through an intersection and collides with someone who was just out to get a bite to eat or do some grocery shopping.
But for the life of us, we cannot fathom how a Ninety Six police officer in hot pursuit of a pizza driving in a shopping center parking lot could wind up with her car jacked up on two wheels atop a parking lot light pole pylon.
The image shared all across Facebook this past weekend made us wonder if Ricky Bobby was behind the wheel. But it turns out it was an officer who wanted pizza. She reportedly wasn’t paying attention and — bam! — put that 2014 Dodge up on two wheels.
The wreck was investigated by Greenwood County deputies who said the driver showed no signs of impairment and no odor of alcohol was detected on her breath.
A few questions remain, however, that might help instill some trust in law enforcement among the people they serve, and none of them have to do with what toppings the pizza would have had.
How fast was the vehicle traveling when it wound up on two wheels in a parking lot where speeds should be — well, they should be slower than on the roadways? Exactly what was she doing that captured her attention more than the yellow-painted pylon and where no other vehicles were nearby? Would the average citizen in the same situation face any charges?
Delivery might have been a better option to satisfying that hunger on Saturday, but now those messages law enforcement personnel often roll out about driving laws and the importance of not driving distracted do kind of get lost in the irony of cases like this, don’t they?