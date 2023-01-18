Greenwood County residents can, for the most part, count themselves fortunate that last week’s storms were no worse.
Yes, homes were damaged and at least one family displaced when, it was confirmed late Friday, an EF-1 tornado tore across a northern section of the county with 95 mph winds.
Many trees were uprooted, and many homes were without power. But as we said, we should count ourselves fortunate that it was no worse than what Thursday’s fast-moving storms brought our area. For proof, look no further than to our southern neighbors in Alabama where there was far more extensive damage and, sadly, the loss of lives.
Greenwood County is also fortunate in that there are people who react and respond quickly when storms do rip across our area.
Yes, emergency management personnel, public safety personnel and utility workers are expected to do just that, but there is nothing wrong and everything right about appreciating them and thanking them.
While the rest of us hunker down or are able to stay warm and dry in our homes as the storm passes through, these people are out in the thick of it assessing damage, responding to high-priority needs and working quickly to remove trees from power lines and roadways, and restore power.
And we can be grateful that organizations such as the Red Cross are also quick to respond to meet the needs of those families affected the most.
Just because someone is doing the job they are expected and paid to do is no reason not to also show them some appreciation.