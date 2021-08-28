Afghanistan.
Could the U.S. withdrawal have gone any worse? Probably. Could it have gone any better? No doubt, and it should have.
Criticism aimed at President Biden has been large and loud, and has come from people aligned left and right of center. Much of the criticism is warranted.
However, what surprises us — and maybe it shouldn’t — is how some of the president’s harshest critics were in favor of the U.S. withdrawal after two decades, even supportive of former President Trump’s withdrawal plan. It was reminiscent of Sen. John Kerry’s 2004 stance, voting for the war in Iraq until he voted against it. By the way, it was two years ago on Sunday that Trump announced his withdrawal plan. You can read that in today’s Today in History feature on page 2A.
Now that U.S. soldiers have been killed outside the Kabul airport, now that Afghan citizens who aided our troops are trapped and other civilian Americans remain there, Biden is vilified.
Again, we agree that much of the criticism is warranted, but we also agree that not withdrawing was putting America in a never-ending occupation.
The staunchest critics on the right side of the political aisle are quick to point out that President Biden has put American and its allies’ lives at risk. He is, they say, directly responsible for the deaths that occurred this week, a death toll that continues to climb even as this is written.
OK, fair enough perhaps, but this strikes us as an odd juxtaposition with the same people’s claims that masks don’t work, that vaccinations are fake or, at the very least, that government shouldn’t be telling them to mask and vax. All the while, thousands more are sick and dying from the COVID-19 virus and its delta variant.
With one breath they say the president is responsible for the deaths in Afghanistan, with another they condemn the president for trying to save lives via a campaign urging the wearing of masks, the taking of a vaccine that works.
Is that not odd? If it’s not odd, then it’s at least flying within the political winds that doth blow.