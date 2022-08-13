Some story lines can be difficult to follow, whether in a book or a good Netflix series or, in some cases, real life.
A good and current example is the conundrum some Republicans have created. It’s puzzling how many of the same people who decried the stupidly named “defund the police” push — which is more about funding other agencies that should deal with certain situations instead of having police involved — are now saying “defund the FBI” for its search of former President Trump’s Florida home.
They’re the same ones who helped build the nationwide swath of support for law enforcement through “Support the Blue” slogans, “Support the Thin Blue Line” shirts, stickers, flags and such. Certainly, not all cops are good cops and, certainly, not all cops are bad.
These same people set that campaign aside when all hell broke loose at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. That is when good cops apparently became bad cops because they tried to stop a crowd of patriotic tourists who were hellbent on destruction and possibly killing elected leaders over the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
And now they claim there are two systems of justice in America — hey, isn’t that one of the main talking points in the Black Lives Matter movement? — because the Federal Bureau of Investigation carried out an unprecedented search of a presidential home. Now, the FBI, the attorney general, the Justice Department are bad. They were good. Until they were bad. They were good. Until they dared cross the former president.
Lest we forget, this is the same former president who said another former president’s wife wasn’t fit to be elected president because she put national security at great risk by having emails on a separate server in her home while serving as U.S. secretary of state.
That is bad, but apparently it’s OK for a former president to haul boxes of classified documents to the home he has in his home within the confines of the less-than-totally-secure Mar-a-Lago Club.
Some will likely say this is just left-wing libtard garbage because they cannot waver from their devotion to the former president. Others, even some who typically vote for people with an “R” beside their name, will say “Well, ain’t that a curious juxtaposition of positions among those decrying the AG, the FBI and DOJ?”
Us? We just wanted to point out the irony of it, as others have also done, and end with this thought: It’s really nothing terribly new. Politics not only makes for odd bedfellows, it also makes for politicians — whether with a “D” or “R” behind their names — who change their positions more often than a boat tacks in the America’s Cup races.