Make no mistake. We absolutely love the coast. More particularly, we love our South Carolina coast, its beaches and islands.
Still, we were somewhat taken aback and even slightly amused by a story coming out of our Statehouse this week. The Senate is going to consider legislation that would pump sand onto our state’s eroding beaches. Not once, mind you, but on a regular basis. That makes sense, of course, since erosion is a seemingly endless battle.
Our sister state to the north, you might recall, had to take some more extreme measures some years back as shifting sands and encroaching waters threatened to topple the Cape Hatteras lighthouse, a historic beacon that is one of that state’s tourist attractions. In 1999, the lighthouse was moved 2,900 feet inland to save it from the ocean’s grip.
Sen. Chip Campsen plan is to take 25% of all entertainment admission taxes and funnel them into the beach renourishment fund at a cost of about $9 million a year, The Post and Courier reported.
Local governments would share the burden of renourishing the beaches with matching money given away from the fund.
“It’s very clear we need a systematic and deliberate process to fund beach renourishment,” Campsen told the newspaper, citing destruction caused by rising sea levels.
It’s hard to argue the point. Even if you’re a lover of the foothills and mountains you have to acknowledge that South Carolina’s coastal region is a boon to the state’s economy, worthy of protection.
So why were we taken aback and even amused?
One, it circles back to the whole concept of trying to control the oceans, of trying to rule nature. Yes, we can build seawalls, we can take steps to augment the changing climate’s effects on our environment and such, but any weekend trip to the beach reveals how storms, wind and rising ocean levels tend to have and maintain the upper hand. That $9 million per year will only climb higher and higher, and that’s just to maintain status quo for as long as possible.
Two, Campsen is a Republican. True, he’s a Republican from isle of Palms, so he’s got some sand in this fight. But it does seem to run against the general Republican current of being fiscally conservative. That, and it’s also kind of humorous that Campsen, as a Republican, is also running against his party’s general current of denying climate change.
That said, however, we enjoy dipping our toes in the ocean, building sand castles with the kids and grandkids and generally relaxing and sunning along the Palmetto State’s shoreline, so we hope the state can find and maintain the dollars to preserve the coastal region’s sandy coast. But dollars, like sand in an hourglass, can run out.