It is tragic that 10 lives were ended at a supermarket Saturday. What should have been a relatively short visit to a store to put meals on the table ended in needless bloodshed at a Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo, New York.
What is equally tragic is that an 18-year-old can be filled with so much hate to carry out these intentional cold-blooded slayings. That his hate was and is fueled by sick and wrong-minded thinking makes this latest Emanuel 9-styled shooting spree all the more tragic.
If you are not familiar with what is referred to as the great replacement or great replacement theory, read up. It inspired this person to target Black people at the Buffalo supermarket.
In short, the Great Replacement messaging is that there is a group of people who are attempting to replace white Americans by means of interracial marriage, immigration and, if need be, violence.
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson toes the line when it comes to violence, but touts the theory as legitimate, as a power grab by Democrats and part of a conscious effort to replace native-born Americans with immigrants.
Last April, he said this: “I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest for the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World. But they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening, actually.”
If the great replacement, which some polling shows 1 in 3 Americans believe is happening, sounds in any way familiar, you need look no further than to the credo of white supremacists. And yes, the Buffalo shooter claims to be a white supremacist.
When will such madness stop? When will hate-related mass shootings end?
But in reality, the questions warrant editing.
Will the madness ever stop? Will the hate-related shootings ever end?