At 5:30 this afternoon, Greenwood City Council will have a special called meeting to, among other items, take up second reading on an ordinance that would prohibit the sale or consumption of alcohol in bars.
While we and some on council share concerns that the proposed ordinance represents further intrusion by government on how businesses operate, we find ourselves in the column that must support the ordinance.
As noted here last week, the ordinance might well curb some cases of shooting violence, but it will by no means end it.
That is evidenced by Wednesday’s tragedy that left a 25-year-old man dead. Multiple shots rang out well before 2 a.m. and not at a bar, but rather at an apartment complex off New Market Street. One dead, two injured.
It’s a given that alcohol and guns are a bad mix, but laws already exist that prohibit people from possessing guns while consuming alcohol in a bar or restaurant. The law is only as effective as those who abide by it and is no better than expecting an armed robber not to enter a convenience store that has a sign prohibiting weapons, concealed or otherwise, to be brought inside.
The real problem lies within the establishments themselves, the clientele they serve and the atmosphere they allow. Meanwhile, the poor second shift workers who want to share a beer or two and conversation with some coworkers and wind down from the day’s labors is out of luck.
Under pressure to address gun violence, Greenwood City Council is poised to apply a Band-Aid to the larger gaping wound. We get it, but what we’d really like to have seen first is data. Where have the bulk of shootings taken place and when? How prevalent are shootings at bars in the city, and which ones?
Perhaps there will be a reduction in the number of shootings and shooting deaths with this ordinance. Or, perhaps, they’ll just happen at other locations and at other hours than between 2 and 6 a.m.