This Viewpoint about Easter is republished each year because the message, which we hope readers find meaningful, is evergreen.
Last year and the year before gave many of us a different perspective on the Easter season, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that had many congregations assembling at home for a service that usually brings distant family members together inside the churches.
Despite the hardships wrought by COVID, however, Easter was and yet will be celebrated. And this year, it appears once again congregants will assemble together and not celebrate separately via livestream.
For many of our readers, this Sunday morning is particularly good. Sure, they are decked out in seersucker suits, beautiful dresses and clothed in muted pinks, blues and other pastel colors. They are, to use the cliche, wearing their Sunday best.
For them, today is one of the greatest in the Christian faith.
One can argue that Easter Sunday represents a day that is in many ways far more important and far-reaching than Christmas Day.
Christmas and Easter. One would not be possible without the other; however, without Easter, there would be no Sunday service, no reason to gather for anything other than some pagan celebration of spring, replete with bunnies, colored eggs, jelly beans and, yes, all the pastel clothes that signal the advent of spring.
That Jesus was born is obviously important within the Christian faith.
That he preached and performed miracles during his 33 years on this earth is important, but there is much more to his story than that.
Christians have been on a journey leading up to Easter Sunday. They have been on a Lenten journey of prayer and introspection that brought them to Maundy Thursday, the day Jesus had his last supper with his disciples and was betrayed by Judas.
The journey then moved to Friday, Good Friday, the day Jesus was whipped, mockingly adorned with a thorn of crowns, nailed to a cross, mocked, spat upon, pierced by a soldier’s sword the day he died. His body was placed in a tomb, the entrance to which was then covered with a stone. His followers, his true believers, mourned while those who persecuted him went about their lives.
But then, something happened on the third day. The stone was removed and Jesus’ body was gone from the tomb. Many of his followers reported seeing Jesus before his ascension to heaven to be with his Father.
Yes, Christmas is a wonderful gift from God, but the greater gift is celebrated every Easter. For the Christian, that Jesus was born remains vital, but is only one part of a story that would have ended were it not for the stone being moved, Jesus’ body being gone, reports made of his being seen alive after his death. Without Easter, there would be no promise of eternal life for the Christian, a promise given by the one who proclaimed to be the son of God while He walked the earth, the one who put on the mantle of man’s sin and died so Man would have everlasting life.
Happy Easter? For Christians, indeed it is.