OK, so what is the big deal, you might ask.
To some, it probably appears as if this newspaper is sparring with a state-run agency for the sake of a good fight. And, to be honest, we can see how some people’s perceptions might arrive at that conclusion.
The South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe has been a focal point for the Index-Journal and the Charleston-based Post and Courier for just more than a year now.
There have been visits to the campus, numerous Freedom of Information Act requests filed, numerous email exchanges, phone calls and, of course, the stories — including today’s on the front page — that have surfaced from what we and the Post and Courier would term legitimate investigative journalism.
We are not on a witch hunt, we are not chasing Pulitzer Prizes. We are, however, doing what any good community newspaper would do, or should do. We are holding JDLH accountable to the taxpayers who fund that institution. We are asking for transparency when it comes to where and how its employees are spending taxpayer dollars. We are investigating whether they are violating any ethics or procurement laws established by the state for which they operate.
Someone needs to take the time and make the effort to ensure this long-troubled state school is operating beyond reproach.
It is investigative work such as this that often leads to a more in-depth investigation from the state level. The state Office of Inspector General’s office has already done some investigating of its own. Frankly, we will not be surprised if some lawmakers and even the governor’s office itself determines that there is more to be done in the future.
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it yet again. We truly do want to see this one-of-a-kind ag school succeed. We want to see it become a gem in the state’s crown, become a glistening example for other states to admire and even emulate.
But gems have to be mined and unearthed before they are placed on a crown. In short, you have to dig a bit to get to the gem, and then you have to knock off the dirt and polish it. So long as questionable activities surround the gem, so long as evidence exists that state law and ethical processes are the dirt preventing the gem from shining, we believe the public is well served and best served by investigative work.
We’re not a big dog. We’re just a small community daily newspaper that believes strongly in the need for accountability and transparency. We certainly do not dance naked around any Stonehenge and our work is not some glory-grab, as it has been described. We are simply trying to serve our community and our readers as best we can because no state-funded agency or employee should be allowed to operate above the law or ethics policies.
Openness, transparency and sunshine are a great means of ensuring mold- and mildew-free governments and state agencies.