It is a shame. We agree with that assessment expressed by some readers who read that District 50 is enlisting additional law enforcement to be on hand for Friday’s football game that involves crosstown rivals Greenwood and Emerald high schools.
It is a shame, but it’s also wise. School district officials said they were made aware of rumors that a “potential altercation” might take place at J.W. Babb Stadium. Not a first and no doubt not a last when it comes to that rumor.
We recall several years ago when near pandemonium broke out at halftime during a game at Babb Stadium. What to many sounded like multiple gunshots echoing throughout the stadium apparently were firecrackers. A harmless prank? Not to most who were there. We are in an era in which shootings on school grounds are almost commonplace.
Many of us who are older recall when pocketknives were regularly carried by male students, when hunting rifles and shotguns were stowed in the trunk or in a rack inside a pickup truck parked on campus. Long for those days if you wish, when the knife was used to clean fingernails or carve a girlfriend’s name on a desk or tree and when the long guns were only used for hunting animals either before or after school.
Those days are gone. Safety is a paramount concern and zero tolerance for weapons is the norm on campuses across the nation.
The school district is taking correct steps in an effort to ensure safety during what should simply be a good time for students, parents, staff and faculty. Students will fight on occasion, especially in settings where rival schools come together. But even today’s fights are nothing like they were when a few punches were exchanged and a few noses were bloodied.
Yes, it is a shame that a football stadium has to be treated more like an airport terminal in order to keep peace and protect people. It’s a shame this is the new era we find ourselves in, but for the district to do any less would be an even greater shame.