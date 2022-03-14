Like many things in our lives, some of us take the daily newspaper for granted. But what if your community newspaper suddenly closed its doors? Would you miss it? Would you miss the news and information the printed and digital products provide?
Obviously, we hope so. We hope so because we believe that, whether in its original handheld format — the printed newspaper — or the electronic edition or the website, newspapers are a venerable resource of good information.
And what is information? It is community news, it is features, it is sports, it is advertising — all things that help people know and understand their communities better.
But imagine the void of information that would exist if newspapers went away. Sure, there’s Facebook and other forms of social media. They’re good for some things, but how trustworthy or accurate is everything you read?
Do you or your friends attend government meetings and post information — accurate information — on your social media page? And if so, will it be seen?
The Index-Journal is in its 104th year of covering this community. The size of the paper has changed and even the emphasis of coverage has changed, especially now that world and national news is so readily available through TV and the internet. However, we’ve not lost sight of our mission to cover the community in which we also live.
From local sports to council board rooms, we keep readers up to date on news they want and need to know. That is also why we believe so strongly in our role as watchdogs of local elected and appointed officials. While the Freedom of Information Act belongs to you, the public, more often than not you turn to your newspaper to ferret out wrongdoing as much as you turn to your newspaper to tell you what your councils and school boards are doing, how they are spending your money.
Who else will do that? Who else can?
Today’s front page might have been a bit jarring, but we hope it helped drive home a point, especially as this is National Sunshine Week when newspapers remind readers of the role they have in serving their communities in pursuit of truth and transparency.
If you recognize that, if you understand the massive information void the disappearance of your community newspaper would create, we thank you. Thank you for reading us and supporting what we do. And we won’t mind a bit if you encourage your friends and neighbors to do the same.
Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at 864-943-2522; email rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.