We were going to write something again about how the COVID-19 numbers seem to keep climbing. But we’re not.
We were going to make mention of how alarming it seems to be, to us anyway, that the cases involving school-aged children account for much of the spike in positive cases and hospitalizations. But we’re not.
Nah, instead we’d rather focus on how nice and blue the sky was on Wednesday following the storms that were accompanied by what seemed like 100 tornado warnings. And how nearly ideal the day was, temperature and all. It was, in fact, such a perfect day for many who just this week returned to the classrooms.
And we’ll set aside the juxtaposition of the return to school during the storms and how things looked the next day. Schools held off releasing students, for good reason, in the wake of the storms and tornado warnings. Skies grew dark, wind blew hard and power outages occurred.
In a way, it reminded us of this whole COVID-19 pandemic and how it swept the country like one giant bad storm and how so many people now take the approach that the storm has passed and all is well. Who or what is this delta thing people are talking about, right? It’s over. Time to return to normal. But we won’t mention that, either.
Yes, we shall focus on all the sweet photos posted to social media. You know the ones. The smiling kids posing for their parents’ obligatory first-day-of-school photo. Happy to return — OK, in most cases because we saw some photos in which the kids were obviously embarrassed and thinking they’re just too old for such stuff any longer — and see their friends and teachers.
We were going to write that we hope those smiles last, that the unmasked do not cause smiles to be replaced with frowns, frowns wrought by illness resulting from the spread of the virus. But we’re not.