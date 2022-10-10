Some people do things for the recognition. Some people do things for what results.
The true return on the investment of time, money and talents for those in the latter group lies in those results and is not dependent on a public thank-you, a plaque or having their name on a building.
Aline “Mama” Barnes was the epitome of that latter group. She saw as her mission in life the provision of facilities where men and women could turn away from their lives of addiction, become healed and whole again, and lead a life of Christian faith. Through her work in Faith Home, Mama Barnes dutifully, faithfully and quietly fulfilled that mission for decades up until her death this past week at age 90.
To hear and read about the impact this one woman had on the lives of so many is nothing short of astounding. She was like a shepherd caring for the flocks of those who sought sobriety through Faith Home. There can be little doubt that the many success stories have less to do with the actual facility than with the presence of Barnes who treated each person like they were her own family.
Lee Kitchens’ testimony about Mama Barnes is but one, but it certainly appropriately defines her selfless and loving character. “I’ve never met anybody who is unconditionally loving of everybody she comes across. When I went there, I was lost. I was completely giving up and she made me find myself again,” he told the Index-Journal’s Kelly Duncan.
Kitchens described Mama Barnes as “an angel that walked the Earth.”
As she took her last breath a week ago today, we imagine she heard the words “Well done, good and faithful servant. Well done.” And that was sufficient recognition for this woman of great faith and of great worth among the many whose lives she touched and changed.