We know some of you tire of reading us when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and vaccinations. You might even tire hearing from the same hospital spokesmen and others who speak with authority, wisdom and the backing of evidence.
From time to time, we try to share others’ voices. In fact, today we are sharing the story of a Greenwood resident who went through a scary time in the hospital after contracting the virus. He was what you might call a non-believer. He thought the pandemic might well be a hoax. And while he is yet concerned about the vaccine and its efficacy, he plans to get it. He’s not at all about to risk going through what he went through once already.
Another Greenwood County resident had what we think is a rational, reasoned thought or two about the pandemic and vaccinations, which he shared via social media.
He’s not a medical expert or anything like that, but he’s a thoughtful individual. While he might be kind and giving too, we mean he’s thoughtful in the sense that he weighs information before he reaches a conclusion. That is good and as it should be, since he servers the county as its probate judge.
And so, we simply share the thoughts Travis Moore shared with friends on Facebook:
“According to the CDC, only 47% of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated. Every day it seems that we hear of another young victim of this deadly COVID virus. Even if we haven’t been to medical school or understand science, we do have the ability of discernment — the ability to look at data to conclude whether the vaccines are safe and effective.
“Is the vaccine effective? Attached are several recent summaries from hospitals across the state that compares the vaccinated vs the unvaccinated. Take a look at who is being hospitalized. Take a look who is in the ICU’s. Take a look at those on the ventilators. And, take a look at the deaths. The data is consistent from the hospitals across the state. You can draw your own conclusions from this data.
“And, I want to add one personal observation. As Probate Judge, I see every Estate that is opened in Greenwood County. Sadly, we have opened MANY of new files during the past year with COVID deaths. We see the death certificates. To my knowledge, we have not opened one single case of a death due to adverse reaction to the Vaccination. Again, this is just my observation.
“Stay safe out there. Do your research with reliable sources. Look at the data. Talk to your doctor. Let’s beat this thing. We’re in this together.”
We do not have sufficient room to reproduce the charts — hospital summaries, as he called them — here, but we can direct you to take a look yourselves.
Of course he shared Self Regional Healthcare’s information, which we have been sharing twice a week for about two weeks now, with the latest figures published in today’s edition. He also shared Prisma Health, Beaufort Memorial Hospital, MUSC Health and Roper St. Francis Healthcare.
You should easily be able to track them down to see for yourself. Yes, they all point to what we believe should be a reasoned, rational, logical conclusion — and in formulating his own views on the data, which he shared on social media, Moore did so without shouting or waving fingers and signs in people’s faces.