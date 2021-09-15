Remember last year when people cooked up some more conspiracy theories surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic?
They were asking, in a snarky tone of course, why there were so few — nearly none, frankly — cases of the flu being diagnosed and reported. They quickly surmised, in a snarky tone of course, that the medical arena was simply swapping labels and saying flu hospitalizations and deaths were caused by COVID-19.
On the flip side of that, others rationalized that the widespread wearing of face masks, regular hand washing, sanitizer use, social distancing and the fact that people were largely staying away from strangers by not going to events and shopping unless necessary, was a major reason the flu was not running rampant.
Now we find ourselves dealing with an uptick in cases, along with the delta variant, at a time when people thought the pandemic had already peaked. Vaccinations certainly helped — initially — and so during the summer, as people either thought life was returning to normal or they behaved as if it were doing so, masks came off, social distancing went by the wayside, large gatherings took place and so on.
The point?
The point is that just as we hope the unvaccinated will get their COVID-19 shots soon, we also hope people will get a flu shot. Yes, you can do both. COVID is not the flu, the flu is not COVID. Both, however, can land a person in the hospital, and our hospitals are not in need of more beds occupied.
Let’s not take chances this fall and winter. Let’s try to KO both the flu and COVID-19, and its delta variant. At the very least, let’s try to keep ourselves and our family members well. In the end, our community will be healthier too.