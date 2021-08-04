No, the sky is not falling but the number of COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations are not falling either. Instead, they are climbing again.
You already know where we stand on this matter. We think conventional wisdom and science should easily stand up to conspiracy theories. Still, the choice is yours. To a point.
With the rise in cases and with the concerns about the delta variant’s potential to spread even among those fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, the choice is ours to determine how our employees should act in response to the rising numbers.
That is, we are a private business and we can and should determine how best to keep our employees and customers safe during this ongoing pandemic. While we fully realize there is no guarantee that returning to former policies will guarantee everyone’s safety and good health, we believe it’s only sensible to reinstate our former policy requiring employees to wear face masks whenever they are away from their assigned work stations.
Trips to the bathroom, the water fountain, the snack machines and even to each other’s work areas will be made with a mask on. And we are requiring employees wear their masks when conducting business for the newspaper in the presence of others.
Also, we are requiring customers who enter our building to once again have a mask on before entering. That’s for their safety and the safety of our employees.
Yes, this policy, which went into effect today, applies even to those who have been fully vaccinated, and the vast majority of our employees have done just that.
The numbers are climbing, the information, while sometimes muddled, seems to clearly point to the wisdom of wearing masks yet again in most situations. We’d prefer to be safe, not sorry. And as a small business, we certainly cannot afford to have the virus sideline even a relative handful of our full-time employees.
We are watching out for our employees and our customers. We certainly cannot make others do the same, but we urge other business owners to give it thought and consideration.