To serve and protect.
Isn’t that what we’ve always said and heard about the mission of law enforcement? It’s even emblazoned on some police departments’ fleet of cars.
And while we do not in any way discount that phrase and mission, in and of itself, we also know the reality. Police do serve and protect, best they can, but more often than not they respond.
Where were the police when such-and-such happened, we hear. Why didn’t they get that shooter before he pulled the trigger?
No matter how large the police department or sheriff’s office a community has, the fact is that there are never enough officers to be the entire community’s eyes and ears. Sometimes, quite frankly, it’s sheer luck that an officer happens upon a crime at the right time and can prevent one from occurring. But typically, how do things play out? A crime occurs and then law enforcement is called. Serve and respond, as we said.
That is why it is so important that the community participate in crime prevention and the apprehension of criminals. If you see something suspicious, generally trust your instincts and call law enforcement.
Don’t get us wrong. That’s not to say that just because you see someone walking down your neighborhood street with a stick he’s automatically suspect. That person could simply be carrying a stick in case a menacing unfenced dog comes nipping at his feet while he’s getting some fresh air and exercise.
Just this week, thanks to a tip, a man was arrested on charges of selling drugs from a motel in Greenwood. Had the person not called police, there’s no telling how many drugs might have filtered into the community. Or worse.
So keep that in mind. You might want and expect law enforcement to always be there to shield you, but that is rarely going to be the case, and through no fault of law enforcement. We are, generally speaking, law enforcement’s community partners. Do your part.