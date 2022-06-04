In an ever-changing business world, business owners and managers have to make decisions. Some are easy, some are not. Some are downright difficult. But to remain in business requires decisions and changes, changes that affect ownership, employees and, yes, customers.
That's why something as simple as a candy bar or snack bag of chips can either go up in price or, in some cases, remain at the same price but as a smaller product. A $1 8-piece Hershey bar could remain at $1 but with only 6 pieces. A 6-ounce bag of chips might cost the same, but now only contain 4 ounces. Even TV streaming, satellite and cable services have price increases without added benefits.
Your community newspaper is no different. To survive in trying times when the price of raw materials skyrockets along with fuel costs at a time when, pre-inflation and pre-COVID, expenses have crept higher amid a declining revenue stream, we and other community newspapers have had to make tough decisions.
The Index-Journal has staved off the trends among corporate-owned papers because it is locally owned and not beholden to a corporation's stockholders. But we too have felt the economic strains the other papers have felt. It merely means we held off making those tougher business decisions a bit longer. Many a newspaper has reduced the number of days it provides a printed product. Many have slashed large numbers of employees, especially in newsrooms, which then reduces their news product.
Our decision to eliminate two days of print newspaper production and delivery came with much thought, debate and discussion. We had to consider a substantial hike in subscription prices and advertising prices — two options we deemed far less palatable than our ultimate decision.
We have not quit producing a news product on Tuesdays and Thursdays. To the contrary. The electronic replica edition is just that — a newspaper that comes to your email inbox and computer, tablet and smartphone screens. Readers can look at pages just as they would appear in print, zoom in on stories, photos and ads or choose to read stories individually page by page — all without having to leave their home and usually as early as 3 a.m., if they choose.
The electronic edition isn't something new. We've been offering it as an add-on or option for years. Current subscribers who also receive the electronic edition can view all six days in that format. Many do so, especially when away from home.
But what about people without the internet and email? Well, we get it. We do understand there are some customers who can and do only receive a print copy. Yes, for them it will be akin to that candy bar. What bought six days a week now buys four if they cannot and do not get internet service. We are offering the best we can in these tough economic times. Our rate for four-day print delivery is not going down, but again, neither is the price going up in order to add the electronic edition.
Certainly we expected and have fielded numerous complaints. Change is difficult. Items in the Dollar Tree are now $1.25 apiece, a necessary business change that has caused a national uproar among loyal Dollar Tree shoppers.
That printed newspaper that arrived at the house six days a week cannot be sustained — certainly not without, as we said, a hefty and immediate hike in subscription rates or other cost-saving measures.
But as we have fielded and responded to complaints, our spirits have been buoyed by those who took time to stop by or email or call to share words of support. They understand the plight our business faces and the decisions we ultimately had to make.
One such reader is but a few months shy of Queen Elizabeth's 96 years. This is a segment of her email message to us: "I know you have to do what you have to do and I know it must be hurting you. I don't like sitting at a computer to read a paper and I don't have anything but one of those old timey flip phones for a cellphone so I will just have to adjust."
Another longtime reader shared this: "Thank you for the many years of service you have provided a newspaper for our community. I have had a subscription with you since 1976."
Another wrote: "Actually I would like to do what is most supportive of the Index-Journal."
Of course, we are encouraging readers to add digital to supplement your print copy. That username and password not only gives you quick access to the computerized electronic replica of each day's edition, but also to our website.
We value our subscribers and readers, and we are doing our level best to contain costs. We have, in fact, absorbed many of these costs far longer than we probably should have. We remain grateful to those who understand and support us. We hope others will yet come around with an understanding that our decision was driven not by greed, but rather by necessity for this community to retain a community newspaper.