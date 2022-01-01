One clearly valuable aspect of social media is that it often points up its own sheer lack of real value. It is full of rumor, gossip and a whole lotta meanness, not to mention trivial matters.
Where once certain thoughts and feelings were relegated to a personal diary that remained secured by its author, Facebook has become an open diary. And while many of us often tried to sneak a peek into a friend’s or family member’s diary, we now often cringe when we see what they willingly post.
The rumor mill Facebook creates is troubling and, as with any rumor, it’s particularly troubling when it involves you or your family. Or your business.
A prime example surfaced the other day when someone posted a single 10-word sentence that was nearly the shot heard round the world: “I heard today the Index Journal is closing the doors.”
Rumor is rumor, gossip is gossip. We don’t necessarily fault the person with posting what, in the comment thread that followed, he subsequently said came from a “reliable source.”
As expected, the conversation took a course that had more tacks than an America’s Cup sailboat race. Sailing right, sailing left. Right. Left. And so on.
Naturally there were those who hoped the rumor was true and were as giddy as a reformed Ebenezer Scrooge. There were others, thankfully, who said they hoped the post had no truth to it.
The post was shared with the Index-Journal’s editor who said he hadn’t heard his employer was closing the doors. Surely that would have come up in that very morning’s management team meeting, right?
All of this is just another opportunity to point up a few things:
Rumors and gossip are just that. Check them out and don’t take at face value what you hear or especially what you read on social media. We have a saying among journalists. “If your mother tells you she loves you, check it out.” In short, verify.
Truth is stranger than fiction, but so often fiction is preferred over truth. Enter social media.
People are gullible and fallible. We do not pretend to be perfect. We do not deny that we have often been lured in and sometimes very nearly taken in by information passed along as news that turns out to be false. And we are fallible. We admit we make mistakes; after all, believe it or not, newspaper staffs are made up of human beings. But we own up to mistakes we make and we are quick to correct them when we are made aware of them.
Rest assured that even though we have our struggles, as do all other newspapers these days, we are intent on remaining open and providing readers news and other useful information in print and digital formats.
As to rumors of our death, they are indeed greatly exaggerated. As with most deaths, you can bet that close family members — that’s us, the family members who own the paper and the employees — will be notified first. And we’ll be the first ones to let readers know, not social media.
For now, the Index-Journal is alive and well. As we’ve done for more than 100 years, we will continue to send our journalists to cover council and school board meetings and local sports — within our pages we’ll continue to tell the stories of the tragedies and triumphs that are woven into the fabric of our community.
For those who are happy to hear that our demise is not imminent, thank you for your support and appreciation of what a local newspaper does for its community. For those in the other camp, we sincerely hope we can change your minds, and we welcome constructive, civil letters to the editor where you can express your views.