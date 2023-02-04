We have pulled no punches in keeping the noses of state lawmakers, namely Rep. John McCravy and Sen. Billy Garrett, to the proverbial grindstone on the issue of the Conestee Dam, an upriver masonry dam that is all that keeps Lake Greenwood from being flooded with toxic waste that clings to sediment behind the dam.
Yes, we recognize that our lawmakers not only represent their immediate constituency, but also the state overall. As such, they are busy offering and co-sponsoring other legislation and should not be single-issue representatives. But we do not want them to lose sight of this matter of great importance to the health, safety and well-being of the entirety of Greenwood County.
To his credit, McCravy has made inroads with the House Ways and Means committee, chaired by Greenville Rep. Bruce Bannister. Funding a more immediate remedy — a $48 million new dam proposed to be built just 10 feet below the existing dam — seems to be on the radar.
More good news was announced Tuesday by McCravy, which he shared on the Facebook page Save Lake Greenwood. There, McCravy posted he had communicated with state Rep. Bill Herbkersman, chairman of the Budget Healthcare Subcommittee, which is tasked with approving Department of Health and Environmental Control funding.
McCravy directly quoted the Beaufort Republican: “It is on our radar in my subcommittee and it is being favorably received.” McCravy went on to say in his post that “Ways and Means staff also confirmed that we should have a line item in the budget by the end of February.”
The legislative process can be and often is a slow, laborious process, one that too often gets bogged down by political pandering, posturing and outright stonewalling. Slow and steady might win the race, but since the Conestee Dam has exceeded its projected lifespan by 80 years, we hope this good news means we are not just on the right track, but also the fast track.
Thank you, Rep. McCravy, for your perseverance and the updates on how this matter is progressing toward resolution.