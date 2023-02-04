We have pulled no punches in keeping the noses of state lawmakers, namely Rep. John McCravy and Sen. Billy Garrett, to the proverbial grindstone on the issue of the Conestee Dam, an upriver masonry dam that is all that keeps Lake Greenwood from being flooded with toxic waste that clings to sediment behind the dam.

Yes, we recognize that our lawmakers not only represent their immediate constituency, but also the state overall. As such, they are busy offering and co-sponsoring other legislation and should not be single-issue representatives. But we do not want them to lose sight of this matter of great importance to the health, safety and well-being of the entirety of Greenwood County.

