It is the cradle and deathbed of the confederacy, after all, and that “hell no” attitude remains prevalent whenever a tax issue surfaces.
Raise the sales tax by a penny to pay for capital projects? Voters were all over that — twice within two years — like a mass of gray on a speck of blue.
Float a $55.7 million bond referendum to make significant improvements to the county’s two high schools? On Tuesday, voters destroyed that idea better than William Tecumseh Sherman burned and destroyed the South on his march to the sea.
But it’s not just tax proposals and referendums that turn Abbeville County residents into rebels. We dare say that, at least in the case of the school bond referendum, which was decimated by a 65-point margin with nearly 83% of voters opposed, there’s a lack of trust and faith in leadership.
The Abbeville County school board has tripped over its own feet a good bit recently. Confusion and disagreement over selecting a school calendar was but one issue that likely left voters and taxpayers scratching their heads. More so, however, taxpayers had to wonder what the school board really and truly wanted to do as it bounced around discussion on whether to consolidate the high schools, build new ones or make significant but costly improvements to the facilities and the career center.
And by the time the board decided on what referendum it would put before the voters, there was not much opportunity to get voters on board — if there was really much of a chance to get the majority on board anyway.
The board chairperson, Brad Evans, shared a glimmer of hope after the sound defeat the referendum suffered.
“Tomorrow the sun will come up and we’ll continue — the district will continue education children and continue doing what they do best and I think the board will continue to support the administration in their efforts,” he said.
With facilities that are 50 and 70 years old and in need of something, we are left to wonder if they won’t wind up as crumbling monuments to a long-running battle — civil unrest, if you will — won by the taxpayers.
