No illusions here that our urging people in Greenwood County Council’s District 5 race to vote is tied to the turnout. Still, it is good to see that turnout was as high as it was when, typically, special elections barely move the meter on registered voters heading to the polls.
Tuesday night reporting from the Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections office revealed turnout was slightly higher than 17% of registered voters in the primary that will ultimately decide who will fill the county seat made vacant with the death of longtime public servant Steve Brown.
As noted ahead of Tuesday’s voting, we believe grassroots elections are in many ways more important to participate in than national elections. Make no mistake. We are by no means urging people to avoid the polls for any election. We are, however, noting that grassroots officeholders have more of an impact on voters’ day-to-day living as they control purse strings and affect many facets of people’s lives at the local level.
That six people entered the race — three Republicans, three Democrats — to fill the county council seat was in and of itself impressive and, in fact, heartening. All too often we have seen little interest in local elections, even to the point that it has taken a candidate stepping forward as a write-in to get a seat filled.
That voter turnout hit greater than 17% is equally heartening. We might not know all the reasons that resulted in such a high turnout, but we are encouraged to know there was sufficient cause for people to care enough to vote in this race.