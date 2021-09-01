If you did not catch the story in yesterday’s edition, it bears repeating to know the Education Department isn’t playing around on the face mask issue as it affects public schools.
It opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states, including South Carolina, on the premise that outright banning or restricting masks might be construed as discriminating against students with disabilities or health conditions.
Good.
Our state’s own superintendent of education, Molly Spearman, is opposed to the mask mandate ban currently imposed on our public schools. To their credit, a number of school districts have opted to take their chances on threats of losing funds if they violate the ban. They understand that taking chances on the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its delta variant poses a greater threat and risk to human lives.
We are left to wonder, however, about the logic being applied to how politicians are handling the virus threat as it pertains to public education.
They now say masks must be worn by students and drivers on public school buses. OK, that makes sense. Kids are crowded together in the seats, especially in those districts where a shortage of drivers has led to fuller busloads of students, which increases the likelihood of the virus being spread from person to person. And that certainly acknowledges the fact that school-aged children are far more susceptible to the delta variant.
If that’s the case, how different are the classrooms, hallways, cafeterias and bathrooms? Does the virus not get off the bus with the children carrying it and then enter those areas? If that were the case, then certainly it would hold true that the virus never even got on the bus in the first place.
Or is there something wholly different about classrooms, hallways, cafeterias and bathrooms? Do they not contain large numbers of children? As the school children talk in class while answering teachers’ questions, as they talk with and even yell at each other in the classrooms, hallways, cafeterias and bathrooms, are they not spewing particles that might contain the virus, particles that could otherwise be trapped behind a face mask? Particles that can then be breathed in by fellow classmates and teachers?
As game after game is getting canceled with high school football’s fresh kickoff, it’s apparent that it’s back to school for COVID too. It’s also apparent that COVID not only did not miss the bus as it did not miss the classrooms, hallways, cafeterias, bathrooms and even the locker rooms.
Lawmakers, park your political buses and do what’s right in tamping down the spread of the virus. In fact, instead of banning schools from issuing mask mandates, maybe you should protect the children and others by issuing a statewide mask mandate in public schools.
Because just as the wheels on the bus go round and round, the virus on the bus will go round and round once the masks come off in school.