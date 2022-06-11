Firefighters are like insurance policies. You don’t need them until you need them. And then you’re darn glad you had it.
Many of us are lucky enough to have paid a homeowners policy for the duration of our mortgage without having to make a claim. Maybe we had the same run of luck with our automobiles. Insured, but never had to file a claim throughout the entire time we owned it.
Firefighting is one of the government services our taxes fund and, just as our tax dollars pay for law enforcement protection, it’s a service that is largely out of our thoughts until that very moment we need the service. And then we want it immediately.
Greenwood County is fortunate to have a crew of volunteer firefighters supported by a handful of part- and full-time employees who respond to hundreds of calls. They and their stations are spread across the county, but in some cases, the distance they will have to travel in response to a resident’s fire call far exceeds 5 miles.
If you’ve never witnessed or experienced a house fire, that might not seem so bad or so far, but it is. Every second, every minute and every mile counts when a fire or other emergency strikes.
That is why Greenwood County Council is taking under advisement a comprehensive master fire plan developed by county fire staff.
The goal is simple, really. Increase the number of paid firefighters, provide incentive stipends to volunteers for the work they do, provide more stations to reduce the number of miles needed to respond to an emergency, replace aging equipment and bring Greenwood County Fire Service up to par with comparable size counties.
While the goal itself is simple, getting there, of course, is not quite so simple. Finding staff is but one issue, but then there are the associated costs that come with building new stations, buying new and replacing old equipment.
For now, council is hiking the fire fee property owners pay by about $13 a year to fund six new firefighters. Yes, taxes and fees are unpopular, especially during these trying times when gas is inching up toward $6 a gallon. We get that, but we would have to agree that a little more than a buck a month isn’t too much to ask for increased fire services and protection when needed.
If the county meets the expanded needs of the fire service with a plan that includes new stations, more people, new equipment and, yes, monetary incentives to maintain a bench of volunteers, there will no doubt be loud protests from taxpayers.
But rest assured, those same taxpayers would be even more vocal with their protests if they lost their homes and possessions to an all-consuming fire that otherwise could have been far less severe, all because the county opted to leave its fire service as is.
Think of a well-staffed, well-equipped and nearby fire station as you do your insurance policies. And be thankful when you don’t have to file a claim.