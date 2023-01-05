Phase three of an ongoing and wonderful project is underway.
What once served as Greenwood County’s public library has long since been transformed into a veterans center that not only serves veterans’ needs, but also serves as a memorial to veterans and a military museum for visitors to explore.
If ever a piece of county-owned property has been transformed for the better, the Greenwood County Veterans Center is it.
And while establishing the entryway with pavers and monuments hit a snag as a result of some faulty construction work, phase three of construction marks the last leg in creating a fitting tribute to area veterans, veterans from elsewhere and military branches.
Before long, not only will there be more pavers honoring veterans, the towering proud eagle and benches, but also an arcing walkway extending from the two sides of the monument and curving toward the building itself. Three stone panels will be at the end of the paths and pay respects to each military branch.
This has been a long and arduous labor of love and respect, one that is now under the care and oversight of Rosalind Burke and Dale Kittles.
Anyone who still wants to honor a veteran or fallen military member can buy a paver, which in turn will help finance the panels being installed to honor each military branch. Pavers include the name, branch and years of service for those honored.