Seventy. That’s the number killed.
One hundred, sixty-seven. That’s the number injured.
Thirty-nine. That’s the number of mass shootings behind the above numbers.
And that’s only as of noon Tuesday, just 24 days into the new year, a clear and sad signal that this country is keeping pace with previous years in which more than 600 mass shootings take place resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries.
On Dec. 31, 2022 we published a listing of that year’s mass shootings in the U.S. as provided by gunviolencearchive.org.
The list included the shooting dates, city/town and state where the shootings occurred, the number of people killed and the number injured. And remember, those were just the mass shootings in which four or more people were shot. It carried all of that day’s front page and the better part of another full page inside that day’s edition.
Somehow, it’s really no big surprise that we are well on our way to 600-plus shootings again. And, sad as it is to say, we doubt anything meaningful will be done in 2023 to bring those numbers down or address the issue head-on.
On Dec. 31, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s editorial that also cited gunviolencearchive.org data was included in this space as a companion to our list. A week later, also in this space, we addressed why we published the list and some of the criticisms thrown our way for doing so, and we included elements of the Post-Dispatch’s editorial.
Those bear repeating:
Americans make up about 4.4% of the world’s population but own 42% of the world’s guns — some 270 million firearms. No other country has more than 46 million guns in civilian circulation.
Between 1966 and 2012, almost one-third of the gunmen in mass shootings worldwide were American.
The correlation between the prevalence of gun ownership in a country and the frequency of mass shootings holds even when the U.S. is excluded from the analysis.
There is no apparent connection with other societal factors such as mental health indicators or general criminality in the culture. ... a person has roughly the same chance of being robbed in London as in New York. But the New Yorker is 54 times more likely to be killed during the robbery.
As a new year begins and we are but one month past a season of great celebration — Christmas and Hanukkah — we find ourselves yet again stating that our founding fathers who put together the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights would say we have really missed the true intent of the Second Amendment.
We repeat: They wrote the Second Amendment to provide and uphold a means for defending this country, not to turn it into a killing field in which Americans slaughter other Americans.
A free and civilized country are we? The tally of shootings, deaths and injuries says otherwise.