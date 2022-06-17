Thumbs up to the elections officials who probably wondered why they bothered in some cases. No big surprise that there was not a massive statewide turnout for the June primaries.
We don’t have a handle on exactly how much these primaries cost the state, but that was likely a fairly expensive undertaking. Here in Greenwood County, there will even be a runoff election for the council seat currently held by Melissa Spencer.
Despite what is traditionally low turnout during primary season, thumbs up also to the ones who did participate in early voting, as well as those who braved the warm temps and rain showers to vote Tuesday.
Thumbs up — but where, you ask? — to all those folks who try to sound as if they actually subscribe to and read their local paper, but don’t. It’s obvious from their social media comments. They simply look at the image of the front page and begin the labeling and bombing mission. Or hounding off.
Goodness, we cannot imagine how some of them would have reacted had they read Thursday’s column by Kathleen Parker on the Viewpoints page. They might have thought Parker was born again. As a conservative. Never mind that Kathleen Parker has long been a moderate who simply calls ‘em as she sees ‘em. She’s not given President Biden a free pass, either.
Thumbs up to no taxes. Thumbs up to more taxes. Thumbs up to guns. Thumbs up to more gun restrictions. Thumbs up to liberals. Thumbs up to conservatives. Thumbs up to left-wing nuts. Thumbs up to right-wing nuts. Thumbs up to middle-of-the-roaders. Thumbs up to libertarians. Thumbs up to democracies. Thumbs up to autocracies. Thumbs up to socialist societies. Thumbs up to communist societies. Thumbs up to dictatorships. Thumbs up to war. Thumbs up to no war. Thumbs up to viruses and diseases. Thumbs up to cures for viruses and diseases. Thumbs up to Christianity. Thumbs up to Buddhism. Thumbs up to Judaism. Thumbs up to Islam. Thumbs up to Catholicism. Thumbs up to all those “isms.” Thumbs up to water. Thumbs up to alcohol. Thumbs up to heterosexuals. Thumbs up to those who identify as LGBTQ. Thumbs up to others’ views. Thumbs up to ... Oh. Wait.
Well, we didn’t cover it all, but we were just trying to be inclusive, kind. It’s not that we’re all different; rather, it’s just that we are not all the same. And that’s OK.