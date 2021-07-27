Our state has long had an issue with color.
Clemson University is covered in orange and purple, but white was certainly a long-preferred color. Consider the words of former Sen. Benjamin Tillman, whose quote is cited on this page today in Mona Charen’s column. Despicable, horrible and every bit the reason for the effort to change the name on the building that honors Tillman.
But let’s set aside that one aspect of color just for a moment and focus on the fact that our lawmakers spent an inordinate amount of time this year trying to determine a new design for our state flag, one that would have a correct shade of indigo to be used in all flag depictions moving forward. Consistency in color is a branding and marketing tenet.
Then turn your attention to U of SC. Just down the road in Columbia, not far from where lawmakers and historians debated the indigo dilemma, a banner was unfurled at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday. Its message was simple: “welcome home.” But it took no time for dyed-in-the-wool Carolina fans to note that the banner was nowhere close to U of SC’s garnet, and they were red with anger.
Gamecock Athletics was equally quick to respond via the blue bird of Twitter land, saying, “The colors on our new Williams-Brice Stadium banner did not come out as intended. We will work with our signage and printing partners to make the correct change.”
We agree. It’s important that the Palmetto flag have a consistent look, especially when produced as an actual flag. Admittedly, it will be difficult for indigo police to ensure all articles of clothing, bumper stickers and the like adhere to the same indigo shade, but at least the flags should be correct. We also agree that Carolina fans were right to be at least somewhat indignant over the banner’s garnet fail.
With all that said, however, we’d prefer that South Carolinians, whether favoring orange and purple, garnet and black or a specific shade of indigo, would be more than just somewhat indignant when it comes to our need to focus on discrimination that is seated in skin color and that yet runs through our state.
That we all work to successfully change that would be worthy of its own banner.