Two men who share a passion and a goal — and are doing so thus far with two houses.
Rafael Jiminez and Chris Padgett likely could find something else to do with their time, some other passion or pastime to enjoy, and one that well could take far less of their time, talent and energies.
But they have not. Instead, they seek to provide that one last step some will take in overcoming homelessness or addiction to become self-sufficient and self-sustaining. And in a world that instead typically offers nearly insurmountable odds in achieving success.
Jiminez and Padgett have established a transitional home for men and are working on a second home in an effort to meet the needs of these men. Is what they are doing a new concept? Largely, no. There are programs available and there is the Pathway House that has a long history of providing for homeless men and women.
Padgett worked for Pathway House and Jiminez for United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties. They are very much in tune with what is available and developed a program — HUB (Helping You Become) Ventures — that somewhat differs while meeting another area of need, that last step, so to speak. Residents pay weekly rent — enough to cover some basic costs while allowing the residents to save money for when they’re ready to leave — and are helped in getting established to be on their own in their own homes. A key difference? There is no set deadline to leave the homes. The residents will know when they’re ready, Jiminez and Padgett say, and they will also know when the residents are prepared to set out on their own.
While there’s no time clock for how long residents can stay, they do have to abide by rules, as shared in Friday’s story by staff writer Robert Jordan about the program:
Pay rent and contribute to the maintenance of the home, abstain from alcohol and other drugs, avoid disruptive or threatening behavior and attend recovery- and faith-based meetings each week. Violations can result in eviction.
Also, each house operates democratically with majority rule on most policies. It takes an 80% majority vote to accept new program members/residents.
There is always the possibility that some who enter the program will slip, but if the residents who enter HUB Ventures mirror the passion and dedication exhibited by Jiminez and Padgett, the success rate should be tremendous and the outcome will be rewarding for all.