Well, if you read Cal Thomas’ column on last Thursday’s Viewpoints page, you are now either pleased with the longtime syndicated columnist or convinced he’s gone mad.
From our vantage point, when those to the right of Attila the Hun more closely align with those on the left, there lies some truth to be reckoned with. This is not about lawmakers reaching across the aisle and compromising. No, this is about people watching and listening, and then formulating what is essentially the same opinion.
Cal rarely uses humor in his columns, while the likes of Alexandra Petri has an element of sarcasm that some love, others detest. And yet, here we are at a point where Petri’s column on Saturday arrives at much the same destination point as Thomas’ column today. Imagine that.
As we intimated in Thursday’s editorial, the inspiration for which was drawn from Thomas’ last column, either he is out of step with the only-Trumpers or he simply stands firmly on his faith, his morals and principles, not putting his full faith in any man and certainly not toeing the party line.
Much more such rhetoric from Cal Thomas and we fully expect some readers to say the man is a turncoat, a RINO, a liberal who must be excised from our pages. Because, after all, that’s an easier message to shout than to even mutter that maybe, just maybe, the conservative columnist makes valid points.