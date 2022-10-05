This week is National Newspaper Week. It is not unlike any other designated day, week or month set aside to raise awareness. Newspapers across the United States will share editorials, columns and cartoons with the sole purpose of reminding readers of the important role newspapers and their websites have in the communities they serve.
And so, today, we ask you to imagine you could not receive at your home or buy at a store an edition of the Index-Journal. Or flip through the electronic replica edition of the paper on your computer, tablet or smartphone. Or visit indexjournal.com and read its online content and breaking news stories.
Imagine if all you could rely on for information about your community is what you are told by friends and neighbors or, worse, only what you read on social media platforms and the Nextdoor app.
Imagine that instead of attending your kids’ sporting events, dance recitals or just enjoying an evening out with family or friends, you had to attend the meetings of city and county councils, school boards and the like in order to know what they are doing for or, in some cases, to you. Or how and where they are spending your tax dollars.
Imagine that you would have to regularly visit the police department and sheriff’s office nearly daily to keep tabs on crime.
Imagine that you would have to visit governmental websites routinely to find out about the meetings you’d now need to attend, were you so inclined, or to learn who has applied for a business license, what legal ads and public notices had been filed that might affect you and your neighborhood.
As we noted last year during this week set aside to highlight newspapers, you might not care for or about every item we publish six days a week, but you have to admit that we provide something you cannot get easily on your own — information that’s relevant to you and your life.
We attend the meetings you cannot or would rather not because they don’t fit your schedule. But more than that, we serve as your watchdogs by keeping elected and appointed officials in check.
We tell you about meetings and events before they happen so you can decide where and how to spend your time.
We provide advertising that will help you decide where to spend your money, too.
And while you cannot attend every football game on Friday nights, you can attend your favorite team’s game and catch up on how other teams did because of the coverage we provide on our website that very night.
If the IJ did not exist, think about how limited your scope of knowledge about the community would be, and how, if unchecked, those who you want to trust to do right by your vote and by your tax dollars might go astray.
We’ll share more thoughts from us and from others during this National Newspaper Week, but for now, just ponder the impact the paper has on your daily life. Consider whether the Index-Journal, which is now in its 104th year of service, is something to be taken for granted, something you could as easily leave as take, or whether it provides a service you rely on — possibly as much as you rely on being able to flip a switch in your home and light up a room.