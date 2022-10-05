This week is National Newspaper Week. It is not unlike any other designated day, week or month set aside to raise awareness. Newspapers across the United States will share editorials, columns and cartoons with the sole purpose of reminding readers of the important role newspapers and their websites have in the communities they serve.

And so, today, we ask you to imagine you could not receive at your home or buy at a store an edition of the Index-Journal. Or flip through the electronic replica edition of the paper on your computer, tablet or smartphone. Or visit indexjournal.com and read its online content and breaking news stories.

