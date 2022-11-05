There’s been a spike in absenteeism in our schools this past week. No, the kids are not playing hooky, they’re not forced into virtual learning because of COVID and it’s not intercession for year-round schools.
It’s not just kids who have been absent, either. Plenty of adults have had to hang back at home or, worse, head to the ER or doctor’s office.
No, the culprit — culprits this time — are Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, and the flu, and they are disrupting learning and work at a near-alarming rate. The number of statewide RSV cases has already nearly doubled last year’s numbers. The flu? Its case numbers are already at the halfway mark of last year’s entire flu season, and we’re only a month into this season.
We are reminded of the 2020 onset of COVID-19 and how there were many who floated the theory that COVID diagnoses were actually flu cases. Why, they wondered, were there so few flu cases during the 2020-21 flu season?
They were forgetting — or choosing to ignore — the fact that widespread wearing of masks here, as was the norm in Asian countries during high infection seasons — very likely played a significant role in tamping down flu cases. Granted, the highly contagious and infectious pandemic was taking its toll on Americans, but the heightened attention to good hygiene practices tended to stave off the flu and other respiratory illnesses many would otherwise have likely succumbed to.
So, here we find ourselves again urging people to keep up those good practices.
Get a flu shot, if you haven’t already done so.
If you’re disinclined to get the shot, at least follow those same guidelines your momma, grandma and doctor prescribed: wash your hands regularly, try not to touch your nose, mouth or eyes with unclean hands, avoid close contact with others, cover yourself when sneezing or coughing. You might do well to go the extra mile with regular use of hand sanitizer and — you guessed it — masking up when in public.
Yes, of course you could still wind up with the flu or respiratory illness, just as you could still wind up with COVID, despite best practices.
No steps or deterrents are 100% foolproof. But you stand a better chance of surviving this flu season. And maybe even a bout of COVID to boot.