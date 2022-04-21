Some lawmakers in Columbia made a smart move this week.
The legislative board that screens university trustees has nixed the reelection bids of five longtime members of the University of South Carolina board. The five were party to the disastrous hiring of former president Robert Caslen who did little to bolster the standing of the storied university.
They were also party to the $10 million sum dispensed from regular funds and loaned to the athletic department to buy out football coach Will Muschamp’s contract.
Adding to the misery they heaped on the university is the secret trip they took to meet with Caslen before his hiring. Caslen lasted all of 22 months and, in departing the post, verbally trashed UofSC.
Trustees are supposed to represent the university well, they are expected to make good and wise decisions. Sometimes — perhaps more often than we might realize — trustees can serve too long and become complacent, arrogant or entitled. Or a combination of all three.
This black eye on the university might well be a black eye on the whole process of appointing trustees and holding them accountable.
It might be time to consider term limits for trustees and methodology for how they are accountable to the colleges and universities they serve, as well as the taxpayers they serve and represent.