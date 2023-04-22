Today is Earth Day, a day that has grown large since its inception and then its launch in 1970.
Its premise is rather simple: Protect the environment and our planet. Perhaps to be expected, even Earth Day is mired in divisive politics. What a shame that is, really.
If you think about it in more simplistic terms that most of us can or should be able to relate to, Earth Day’s premise is the equivalent of keep your room neat, keep your house clean, keep your yard tidy, don’t litter.
In other words, take a little pride in where you live and take care of things you own.
If you think about it in those terms, Earth Day is neither liberal nor conservative. Oh. Wait. In a sense it is the latter. Conserving resources is being conservative.
But no matter.
For today, set aside any political jabber about Earth Day, tree hugging, climate change, fossil fuels and the like, and live by the basic premise in your home, at work and in all you do.
While explorers hope one day to return to the moon’s surface and even possibly lift a page out of science fiction and colonize Mars, let’s keep in mind that we have but one planet that most of us rely on for our very existence. And, we would hope, for the very existence of generations to come.
Let’s not treat our planet the way we do so many commodities we purchase by using it up, tossing it aside and getting a new one. Mars might not turn out to be so great, after all.