It’s a crying shame that Greenwood County — and certainly others across the Palmetto State — have to spend so many resources on something that quite simply should not occur.
Cameras and cellular video are being deployed in an effort to catch litterers in the county. Anyone who has not noticed the volume of litter dotting and cluttering our roadsides, ditches, woods and even some neighborhoods, is either not observant or is as much a part of the problem as anyone.
Thanks to a grant from Palmetto Pride, the county will be able to deploy a part-time crew to help with cleanup. Cleaning up and catching litterers has become a major undertaking. Volunteers have long donated hours to cleaning up the messes others make. And the cameras should aid in finding and fining those people who do not have the decency to use a proper convenience trash site.
Rob Russian, county public works director, is hoping this combination will do wonders for keeping Greenwood County clean. Or, at least, cleaner. But the sad truth is that it will be an ongoing effort because so long as there are people there will continue to be trashy people who show absolutely no respect for the environment and others.
And yes, the county does make some people join in the cleanup efforts. County Code Enforcement Officer Larry Faison has fired his monthly cleanup efforts back up. As reported Monday, he deploys people who are on probation or who have community service requirements.
None of this would be necessary — not on a scale of this magnitude, at least — if more people had self-respect, respect for others and respect for the environment. That is what is so sad. And maddening, because if it’s not something taught and learned at a young age, chances are it will never change.
By the way, the annual Lake Greenwood cleanup effort is this Saturday. If you’d like to get outdoors and be productive at the same time, consider signing up to volunteer.
Keep Greenwood County Beautiful, and its sister organization Keep Laurens County Beautiful, are hosting the event. For information and to register, visit bit.ly/3tshBUZ.