We’d plunk down a C-note and bet most readers also thought that whoever was wrapping nails and screws in bits of trash and scattering them in roadways and neighborhoods for unsuspecting motorists to run over and puncture a tire had to be the work of a teenager or group of teenagers.
It just sounds like the sort of thing a teen would do, similar to riding around neighborhoods and bashing mailboxes with baseball bats. Or even popping open unlocked auto doors to steal cash or other valuables.
We are glad law enforcement was able to make an arrest in this case, but we also worry that there will be a copy cat out there. So we suggest everyone do their best to keep a wary eye out when driving. Granted, there’s no way to spot every bit of trash or any other small object in a roadway, especially when traveling our main roads at higher speeds.
It’s hard to say what would drive a person to commit such an act. Some people joked that perhaps it was an owner of a tire store who was behind the crimes, but no, not the case.
The act strikes us as nothing but meanness. There might be a reason behind the meanness, but what pleasure or benefit does the person derive from causing expensive problems for others? Perhaps law enforcement will gain some insight and share it. We hope so.
Meanwhile, we do like that police are gathering more info and seeking more victims. Greenwood Police said others should contact Sgt. Baker at benjamin.baker@gwdcity.com. They should give as much information as they can, such as time, date, location, description of damage and photos, as well as their contact information.
We realize that’s more material investigators can use to build a case, but rather than jail time, we’d like to see the person have to pay for people’s replacement tires. That would likely have a more lasting impact and make him quit screwing around with other people’s things.