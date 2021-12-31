Here we come to the end of yet another year.
Remember when the collective we were ready to kick 2020 to the curb and try our best to pretend it never happened? It did, and we know it did — some more than others — but we wanted to ring in 2021 the way we had hoped and planned to ring in the year that should have provided us with so many novel celebrations centering on the Roaring ‘20s, 20/20 vision and all that.
It was the year we wanted to forget and never see repeated. It was and remains full of bad memories and we certainly did not want to see a repeat of it this year. It was kind of like how apartment buildings skip from the 12th to the 14th floor because so many people are superstitious and don’t rent units on the 13th floor. Couldn’t we just pretend 2020 did not happen and go straight from 2019 to 2021? Well, no we couldn’t. Just as sheer numbers do not really change the fact that those tall apartment buildings actually have a 13th floor.
And so here we are on the final day of the year that followed the year that was and was never to be repeated. Sure, it might be said that 2021 was better than its predecessor, but not by a whole lot.
As we bid adieu to 2021, we give COVID-19, the delta variant and its offspring, the omicron variant, a thumbs down. A big thumbs down for all the havoc created by their presence.
While we do have trouble understanding why so many people don’t trust medical science the way they did when polio vaccines and other medical miracles came along, we won’t go off the deep end. We will, however, give a thumbs up to those who have done their level best to tamp down the spread of the virus through wearing of masks, vaccinations and other steps that, while not foolproof, have largely worked. And yes, again, we acknowledge that even then people can contract the virus, but likely won’t be as sick as they might be had they not gotten vaccinated.
While it seems to have been in short supply, we’ll also give a thumbs up to people who were generally civil with others, even when they disagreed about politics and the politicization of the pandemic.
We hope, but are hesitant to believe it will happen, that civility and decorum will prevail in the coming year. With the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol but six days away, we share concerns that the anniversary will be celebrated in ways not befitting who and what we are or should be as a nation. That chapter in our nation’s history is an embarrassment and not a reflection of a patriotic people.
If you choose to do your part to make 2022 a far better year than its two predecessors, we say thank you and give you a thumbs up, all the while knowing some would disagree with this stance and instead opt to extend a finger in our direction.